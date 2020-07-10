News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ballots close in Singapore with Lee Hsien Loong expected to return to power

Ballots close in Singapore with Lee Hsien Loong expected to return to power
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 04:55 PM

Wearing masks to protect against coronavirus, Singaporeans have voted in an election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s long-governing party to power.

Polling was extended by two hours until 10pm local time after strict safety measures in place for south-east Asia’s first national election amid the pandemic delayed voting at some stations.

The Election Department said 96% of 2.65 million voters had cast ballots as of 8pm, when the polls were originally due to close, but there were still some polling stations with long lines.

Voters wear face masks and observe social distancing as they line up to vote (AP)
Voters wear face masks and observe social distancing as they line up to vote (AP)

Several opposition parties said the voting extension was unprecedented, “highly irregular” and compromised the election’s integrity.

They also said it endangered public health because the last hour of voting had been reserved for those with fevers or under isolation after returning from overseas.

Voting is compulsory in the city-state, one of a handful of countries that has held elections during the pandemic.

The Election Department earlier dropped a requirement that disposable gloves be worn during voting to cut waiting times.

The health crisis and concerns over an economic recession were expected to cause voters to opt for stability under the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Ten small opposition parties contested the 93 parliamentary seats up for grabs, mostly on a one-on-one basis against the PAP.

The opposition urged voters to reduce the PAP’s overwhelming majority in parliament to deny it a “blank cheque”.

A voter wearing a face mask has her temperature checked with a thermal scanner (Royston Chan/AP)
A voter wearing a face mask has her temperature checked with a thermal scanner (Royston Chan/AP)

The PAP has dominated politics since 1959, when Mr Lee’s father, Lee Kuan Yew, became Singapore’s first prime minister and built the resource-poor city-state into one of the world’s richest nations during 31 years in office.

In 2015, the party won 69.9% of the total vote and 93% of parliamentary seats.

But it has also been criticised for tight government control, media censorship and use of oppressive laws and civil lawsuits against dissidents.

Mr Lee and his wife, Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching, lined up outside a school at about noon to cast their ballots.

He said the safety protocols were practical, although they led to longer-than-expected lines.

Mr Lee has faced opposition from his estranged younger brother, Lee Hsien Yang, who said the PAP has turned into an elitist party.

The younger Lee joined an opposition party last month but is not running in the election.

The prime minister has said the polls are about ensuring a strong Government to secure the country’s future, not his family feud.

A voter has his hand sanitised by a polling official (AP)
A voter has his hand sanitised by a polling official (AP)

The polls come just weeks after the country emerged from a two-month lockdown aimed at controlling one of Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

The nation of 5.8 million people has reported more than 45,000 cases.

While coronavirus cases have mostly declined, new daily cases still top 100.

The Government determined the election could be held safely with the number of polling stations increased from 880 to 1,100 and other safety measures such as masks and temperature checks.

Voters were given a two-hour window to cast their ballots to reduce crowding.

Election officials wore full personal protective gear and polling booths were sanitised every half hour.

People being treated for Covid-19 or under quarantine at home were not allowed to vote.

Results are expected to begin arriving later on Friday,


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ElectionSingaporeTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Venice puts inflatable flood barriers to the testVenice puts inflatable flood barriers to the test

Seoul mayor’s death prompts sympathy as well as questions over his behaviourSeoul mayor’s death prompts sympathy as well as questions over his behaviour

Donald Trump to take re-election campaign back on roadDonald Trump to take re-election campaign back on road

France to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likenessFrance to rebuild Notre Dame in its former likeness


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »