News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bahamas residents prepare to feel full force of Hurricane Dorian

Bahamas residents prepare to feel full force of Hurricane Dorian
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 05:17 PM

Residents of the Bahamas were taking precautions as Hurricane Dorian approached the shores of the archipelago.

Properties were being boarded up and shops were selling supplies as residents braced themselves for the arrival of Dorian, which threatened to turn into a powerful Category Four storm.

The storm is expected to approach the northwest Bahamas on Saturday and then move over or near that region on Sunday.

“I’m really worried,” said Kevin Adderley, a 48-year-old business owner who was securing his mechanic shop in the city of Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

“I’m going to bunker down home with my kids.”

Dorian was located 480 miles east of the northwest Bahamas and about 660 miles east of West Palm Beach in Florida at 11am on Friday, US East Coast time.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110mph and was moving northwest at 10mph.

A hurricane watch was in effect for northwestern Bahamas, where long lines formed at gas stations and grocery stores on Friday.

In Grand Bahama Island, supplies like canned food and bottled water were quickly disappearing.

“The food store is very packed,” said 47-year-old Gina Davis as she pushed her grocery cart through the aisle.

“I’m very concerned because it’s going to be a Category Four storm. … We pray to God that it don’t do us bad.”

Government officials said prime minister Hubert Minnis was scheduled to address Bahamians at noon and urge people to take necessary precautions.

Stephen Russell, director of the island’s National Emergency Management Agency, said major storms have hit the Bahamas for three consecutive years: Hurricane Joaquin in 2015, Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, causing an estimated 80 million US dollars in damage.

“We are a resilient nation,” he said in a statement.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Guardiola supports increase in solidarity payments to EFL clubsGuardiola supports increase in solidarity payments to EFL clubs

Hamilton: Title is not wrapped up yetHamilton: Title is not wrapped up yet

BahamasDorian

More in this Section

Woman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cellWoman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cell

Bid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish courtBid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish court

Commons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation rowCommons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation row

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »