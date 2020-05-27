News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Bad weather postpones first SpaceX launch of Nasa astronauts

Bad weather postpones first SpaceX launch of Nasa astronauts
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 09:37 PM

Nasa has postponed its first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years due to bad weather.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a rocket and capsule system built by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s firm SpaceX.

An estimated 1.7 million people from around the world tuned in to the launch from The Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

But as the weather conditions became worse, the US space agency postponed the mission for safety reasons.

The US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, which monitors the weather for air and space operations, had forecast between a 40% and 60% chance of favourable conditions at the launch site in Florida.

Nasa, which has strict rules about the conditions for manned crew missions, said of one these rules was being violated just minutes before the launch.

The earliest the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Crew Dragon spacecraft could depart is this weekend, with potential launch windows available on Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE

Officer who put knee on black man’s neck ‘should be charged over death’

More on this topic

SpaceX and Nasa set to make history as they launch astronauts from US soilSpaceX and Nasa set to make history as they launch astronauts from US soil

Irish Coast Guard on standby to rescue crew of US SpaceX rocket if emergency occursIrish Coast Guard on standby to rescue crew of US SpaceX rocket if emergency occurs

How to watch Nasa and SpaceX’s manned astronaut launchHow to watch Nasa and SpaceX’s manned astronaut launch

Historic SpaceX flight expected to be seen over Irish skiesHistoric SpaceX flight expected to be seen over Irish skies


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

International Space StationISSOuter spaceSpaceTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Chimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speechChimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speech

Police interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breachPolice interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breach

Widower demands deletion of Donald Trump tweets suggesting his wife was murderedWidower demands deletion of Donald Trump tweets suggesting his wife was murdered

Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who diedVideo shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died


Lifestyle

Cathal Coughlan is known for his part in Microdisney, but for many people his best output came with the harder-edged band he formed afterwards, writes Ed PowerB-Side the Leeside: The Fatima Mansions and the story of 'Viva Dead Ponies'

Limerick singer-songwriter Emma Langford recently released a new single ‘Mariana’ available to buy on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Safe Ireland.Question of Taste: Singer-songwriter Emma Langford

These jammy thumbprint cookies are dangerously moreish.Jammy thumbprint cookies recipe

You don’t need a fancy home gym to stay fit and healthy.7 tips for working out in small spaces at home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »