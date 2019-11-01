News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Backpacker’s grieving family arrive at Cambodian hospital after body found

By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 09:11 AM

The grieving mother of British backpacker Amelia Bambridge has arrived at the hospital in Cambodia where her daughter’s body is believed to be.

Miss Bambridge, 21, from West Sussex, was last seen on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong late on October 23.

On Thursday her family confirmed that her body had been found in the sea following days of searching.

Amelia Bambridge (Lucie Blackman Trust/PA)
Her mother, Linda Schultes, arrived at the Sihanoukville Referral Hospital in Sihanoukville province today, along with other members of her family.

Miss Bambridge was reported missing after she failed to check out of her hotel on time, and staff at Police Beach, a private venue on the island, found her purple rucksack with her purse, phone and bank cards inside the following morning.

Her body was found in the sea about 60 miles from the island where she disappeared, officials told the Associated Press.

