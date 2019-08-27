News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Baby girl born to brain-dead mother kept on life support until birth

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 03:39 PM

A baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for nearly three months to allow her pregnancy to go ahead, a clinic in the Czech Republic has announced.

The University Hospital in the second-largest Czech city of Brno said on Tuesday the 2.1-kg (4.6lb) baby was born by Caesarean section when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.

Doctors kept the mother on life support to maintain the pregnancy (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The hospital statement did not provide details on the baby’s health, but Czech public television said the girl, born earlier this month, is now with her father.

The 27-year-old mother was declared brain-dead in early June after suffering a brain haemorrhage a few weeks into her pregnancy.

At the time, the hospital said doctors would keep the mother alive on mechanical support until the baby was developed enough to be delivered.

