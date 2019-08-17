News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Baby dugong rescued in Thailand dies after ingesting plastic

Baby dugong rescued in Thailand dies after ingesting plastic
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 09:49 AM

An eight-month-old dugong nurtured by marine experts after it was found lost near a beach in southern Thailand has died of what biologists believe was a combination of shock and ingesting plastic waste.

The female dugong — a large ocean mammal — was named Marium and became a hit in Thailand after images of biologists embracing and feeding her with milk and sea grass spread across social media.

Veterinarians and volunteers had set out in canoes to feed Marium for up to 15 times a day while also giving her health checks.

Marium the baby dugong (Sirachai Arunrugstichai/AP)
Marium the baby dugong (Sirachai Arunrugstichai/AP)

Last week, she was found bruised after being chased and supposedly attacked by a male dugong during the mating season, said Jatuporn Buruspat, the director-general of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

She was brought in for treatment in the artificial sea on Libong Island in Krabi province.

“We assume she wandered off too far from her natural habitat and was chased, and eventually attacked by another male dugong, or dugongs, as they feel attracted to her,” he said.

An autopsy showed a large amount of plastic waste in her intestine, which could also have played a part in her death as it led to gastritis and blood infection, he said.

“She must’ve thought these plastics were edible,” Mr Jatuporn said.

The dugong is a species of marine mammal similar to the American manatee and can grow to about 3.4 metres in length. Its conservation status is listed as vulnerable.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy four shots off leader Hideki Matsuyama who breaks Medinah course recordRory McIlroy four shots off leader Hideki Matsuyama who breaks Medinah course record

Davy: It comes down to who Tipp put on TJDavy: It comes down to who Tipp put on TJ

Jeremy Corbyn’s plan to be UK's caretaker prime minister receives further blowJeremy Corbyn’s plan to be UK's caretaker prime minister receives further blow

Cardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League CentralCardinals thrash Reds and go top of National League Central

More in this Section

Hero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane enginesHero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane engines

Iranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyerIranian supertanker captain wants to be replaced, says lawyer

Ebola outbreak spreads to new province in DR CongoEbola outbreak spreads to new province in DR Congo

Police officer killed while attending reported burglary in the UKPolice officer killed while attending reported burglary in the UK


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »