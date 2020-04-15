Baby delivered successfully as pregnant nurse dies after contracting Covid-19

A pregnant nurse who died in hospital in the UK after contracting Covid-19 has been remembered as “highly valued and loved” by her colleagues.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked as a nurse on a general ward at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for five years, died on Sunday.

The baby was delivered successfully and is doing well, according to the hospital.

The Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said that Ms Agyapong tested positive on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital she worked at on April 7.

David Carter, chief executive of the trust, said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm the death of one of our nurses, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who passed away on Sunday.

“Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on April 5 and was admitted to the hospital on April 7.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”