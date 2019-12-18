News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Baby abandoned inside rubbish bin in Greece

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 08:49 PM

Greek police have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted infanticide after a days-old baby was found abandoned in an in-ground rubbish bin.

The baby boy, which is between six and 10 days old, was transferred to hospital, where he was found to be in generally good health.

Police said the suspect was believed to be the baby’s mother.

Police say they have arrested a 24-year-old woman (AP/Nikolia Apostolou)
The mayor of the Kalamata, where the baby was found, told state-run ERT television the bin was nearly 10 feet deep.

Mayor Thanassis Vassilopoulos, said the baby “was very lucky in its misfortune” because the local bin lorry – which crushes the rubbish placed inside it – had been delayed on its route.

During the delay, a woman who was feeding neighbourhood cats nearby heard the baby’s crying and called police, who jumped into the bin to retrieve the infant.

