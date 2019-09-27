News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Babies on a plane: Airline allows passengers to avoid screaming tots

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 09:49 AM

An airline has introduced a way for passengers to ensure they do not get seated beside a screaming baby.

When customers are selecting a seat for their Japan Airlines flight, a baby emoji will appear where children under two are seated.

Passengers will not see the icon when seats are booked as part of a tour, or when selected through services other than Japan Airlines' own site.

Japan Airlines said: "Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen.

"This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there."

There has been a mixed reaction on Twitter with some applauding the move.

While others say there are worse things than crying babies for passengers to avoid.

