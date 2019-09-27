Babies on a plane: Airline allows passengers to avoid screaming tots

An airline has introduced a way for passengers to ensure they do not get seated beside a screaming baby.

When customers are selecting a seat for their Japan Airlines flight, a baby emoji will appear where children under two are seated.

Passengers will not see the icon when seats are booked as part of a tour, or when selected through services other than Japan Airlines' own site.

BABY MAP: If you've ever had screaming, crying baby kicking your seat on a multi-hour flight, this one is for you. Japan Airlines has introduced a baby seat map to help you avoid infants. // https://t.co/SOeegCSGDG (Japan Airlines) pic.twitter.com/QXiKLFT9zN — WINK News (@winknews) September 27, 2019

Japan Airlines said: "Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen.

"This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there."

There has been a mixed reaction on Twitter with some applauding the move.

Japan Airlines will tell you where young children will be sitting when you book your seats. Stay away from the "baby icon" for a quiet flight. Via @travelmail #UX https://t.co/SjRN9ofA8b — David Duhamel (@duhavid) September 27, 2019

While others say there are worse things than crying babies for passengers to avoid.

Japan Airlines introduces a booking system that shows you where babies are sitting...great, but I'd prefer to know where the people with body odour are sitting. Give me a screaming baby over stinky pits any day of the week. https://t.co/v2ckiwR0aT via @MailOnline — drex (@drex) September 26, 2019

Since this blew up quite a bit: 1/ Adults can be just as bad as babies. 2/ Empathy is important and every situation is different. 3/ Where babies sit can be one of many indicators that help travelers plan flights. Ultimately, there are more important things to worry about. — Rahat Ahmed (@dequinix) September 26, 2019

Japan Airlines introduced tool showing where infants are in flights, so others can avoid crying babies. How about a map for drunks, rude folk or too-friendly loud talkers? Or one for fat folk (like me), so people will avoid me and give me more space. #utpol — Lee Davidson (@LeeDavi49903322) September 26, 2019

If only they’d include men who wear flip-flops! Japan Airlines introduces new seat map that shows where toddlers will be sitting on the flight https://t.co/vyu604Hffv — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) September 27, 2019