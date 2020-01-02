News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Austria’s conservatives agree coalition deal with Greens

Austria’s conservatives agree coalition deal with Greens
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 08:28 AM

Austria’s main conservative party and the environmentalist Greens have agreed on a coalition deal that will return ex-chancellor Sebastian Kurz to power.

Both Mr Kurz and Werner Kogler from the Greens, who led the negotiations between the two parties, told reporters in Vienna they had hammered out a government programme that will be presented to the public in detail on Thursday.

Mr Kurz said: “These were demanding negotiations, but the result is a very good one. Both us and the Greens will be able to honour the central election promises we made.”

Mr Kogler agreed saying that, “it wasn’t easy, but that’s also not what we were elected for”.

Austria’s parliament ousted Mr Kurz in a no-confidence vote (AP/Ronald Zak)
Austria’s parliament ousted Mr Kurz in a no-confidence vote (AP/Ronald Zak)

The 33-year-old Mr Kurz’s People’s Party embarked on negotiations with the Greens in mid-November, weeks after it emerged as by far the biggest party from an election. In that vote in September, the Greens, who have not previously been part of a federal government in Austria, saw their support soar and returned to parliament after a two-year absence.

The two parties have a combined 97 seats in Austria’s 183-seat parliament. Mr Kurz’s return to power would see him take back the title of the world’s youngest sitting head of government from new Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is 34.

If the Greens’ delegates formally approve the coalition deal at their party convention, the new government could be sworn in as early as next week. It would be the first time that the conservative People’s Party and the Greens form a government in Austria.

The new Austrian government is likely to be significantly different from Mr Kurz’s previous alliance with the far-right Freedom Party.

Mr Kurz led a coalition with the Freedom Party for 17 months until May, when a video showing then-Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache offering favours to a purported Russian investor prompted Mr Kurz to pull the plug.

Parliament then ousted Mr Kurz in a no-confidence vote. Austria has since been run by a non-partisan interim government under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

The Freedom Party said after the election, in which it suffered significant losses, that it preferred to go into opposition to rebuild itself.

Sebastian KurzWerner KoglerTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

AI system can detect breast cancer better than clinical experts – studyAI system can detect breast cancer better than clinical experts – study

‘Teenage’ bones show how T. rex went from sleek and slender to crushing monster‘Teenage’ bones show how T. rex went from sleek and slender to crushing monster

‘Shrinking’ dinosaurs allowed birds to evolve as warm-blooded creatures – study‘Shrinking’ dinosaurs allowed birds to evolve as warm-blooded creatures – study

Militiamen withdraw from US embassy in IraqMilitiamen withdraw from US embassy in Iraq


Lifestyle

Eoin Ahern is from Cork and has been looking after the entertainment, band bookings and promo at Cyprus Avenue and the Old Oak in the city since 2003.A Question of Taste: Eoin Ahern

As the film awards season heats up with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Esther McCarthy assesses this year’s runners and riders.And the winners of the Golden Globes will be...

There is this idea in Jungian psychology known as the circumambulation, and it refers to the notion of how we move towards reaching full potential.Learning Points: There is no straight road to becoming a hero

Each year I toy with the idea of making New Year resolutions for the next 12 months but I always decide against them. I feel honestly that I won’t keep to them and I just don’t want to disappoint myself.Mum's the Word: Non-resolutions can be just as important at this time of year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 23
  • 30
  • 42
  • 47
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »