Australia’s wildfire crisis set to worsen

Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 01:37 AM

Australia is bracing for one of the worst days in its wildfire crisis as strong winds and high temperatures are forecast to bring flames to more populated areas, including the suburbs of Sydney.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian says her state is facing “another terrible day” on Saturday and has called on people in areas threatened by the fires to leave while they can.

Officials warned a fire in a national park west of Sydney had the potential to spread into the city’s outer western suburbs.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, center, tours a burnt-out farm near the Victorian town of Sarsfield on Friday (James Ross/Pool Photo/AP)
Authorities also repeated warnings fires could move “frighteningly quick”, with embers carried by wind having the potential to spark new fires or enlarge existing ones.

Australian navy ships have been lifting hundreds of people from beaches in towns cut off by roads by the fires.

Tens of thousands of people have been urged to flee communities near fires, many of them coastal holiday centres, before hot and windy weather intensified over the weekend.

Australia’s summer wildfire season arrived early – in September – and has been more intense than any on record.

Collectively, more than 20,000 square miles has been burnt out around the country, and area almost the size of Croatia.

At least 20 people have died, and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed.

