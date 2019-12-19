News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Australia’s most populous state declares wildfire emergency

Australia’s most populous state declares wildfire emergency
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 05:39 AM

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW) has declared a seven-day state of emergency as oppressive conditions fanned around 100 wildfires.

Around 2,000 firefighters were battling the blazes, half of which remain uncontrolled, with the support of US and Canadian backup teams and personnel from the Australian Defence Force.

The last state of emergency ran for seven days in mid-November amid “catastrophic” fire risk and was the first implemented in NSW since 2013.

Central Sydney reached a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, while outer suburbs scorched at 42 Celsius (108 F).

Embers and spot fires can occur very unpredictably

A statewide total fire ban announced on Tuesday will remain in place until midnight on Saturday.

Around three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land has burnt nationwide during a torrid past few months, with six people killed and more than 800 homes destroyed.

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the southern hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said authorities were concerned with the unpredictable conditions.

A firefighter keeps an eye on a slow-moving fire north of Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)
A firefighter keeps an eye on a slow-moving fire north of Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)

“With extreme wind conditions, extreme hot temperatures, we have a good idea, a good sense, of where the most concerning areas are, but again when you’ve got those turbulent conditions, embers and spot fires can occur very unpredictably,” she told reporters.

Sydney’s air pollution levels on Thursday ranged from poor to hazardous. During the past month, hazardous smoke has often blanketed Australia’s most populous city and made its iconic skyline barely visible.

Hospitals have recorded a 10% increase in visits from patients with respiratory conditions during the past week.

The Australian Medical Association has recommended people keep hydrated, cool and out of the sun.

Wildfires are also burning in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Tuesday was the hottest day on record in Australia with an average of 40.9 Celsius (105.6 F) nationwide.

Western Australia’s capital, Perth, is experiencing its hottest December on record, with average temperatures for the month at 36 Celsius (97 F) – seven degrees above the mean.

The city of Adelaide is currently experiencing a four-day heatwave, reaching 45 Celsius (113 F) on Thursday.

The unprecedented conditions has reignited debate on whether Australia’s conservative government has taken enough action on climate change. Australia is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.

Protesters on Thursday camped outside Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Sydney residence demanding urgent action on climate change.

Mr Morrison, who is on holidays, conceded last week that “climate change along with many other factors” contributed to the wildfires.

AdelaideAustraliaclimate changeNew South WalesPerthQueenslandSouth AustraliaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blazeUK residents settle legal claims against Whirlpool following 2016 dryer blaze

Australia experiences hottest day on recordAustralia experiences hottest day on record

European exoplanet-studying mission launches from South AmericaEuropean exoplanet-studying mission launches from South America

Trump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment voteTrump accuses Democrats of 'illegal attempted coup' as US congress prepares for impeachment vote


Lifestyle

Raymond Deane’s operatic version of the Florence Newton witch trial was great drama with a vivid score.Our contributor Cathy Desmond selects her highlights of the year

Our regular contributors select their highlights of the year.Our contributor Philip Watson selects his entertainment highlights of the year

Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the big breakthrough acts in 2019, while we bade farewell to the likes of Ginger Bakerand Keith Flint, writes Ed PowerA music summary of 2019: Old town roads and Fontaines of youth

I never really had a good relationship with them and I find that they can be rude to my husband and they make subtle jokes about our relationship.Learning Points: 'I’m dreading the tension at family Christmas dinner'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »