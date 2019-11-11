News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Australian state declares emergency as wildfires continue

Australian state declares emergency as wildfires continue
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 09:01 AM

Australia’s most populous state declared a fire emergency on Monday, with worsening conditions expected from wildfires that have claimed three lives and more than 150 homes.

New South Wales (NSW) state emergency services minister David Elliott said residents were facing what “could be the most dangerous bushfire week this nation has ever seen”.

Fires in the state’s north-east have razed more than 3,300 square miles of forest and farmland since Friday.

Fires in the state’s north-east have razed more than 3,300 square miles of forest (Rob Maccoll/AAP/AP)
Fires in the state’s north-east have razed more than 3,300 square miles of forest (Rob Maccoll/AAP/AP)

Fire conditions are forecast to be worse on Tuesday than they were at the peak of the current fire emergency on Friday.

“The catastrophic weather conditions mean that things can change very quickly,” NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

“You might think you’re OK and a few minutes later you won’t be. Please heed all the messages you receive. Tomorrow (Tuesday) is not the day to be complacent,” she added.

Catastrophic fire danger has been declared for Sydney and the Hunter Valley region to the north on Tuesday, with severe and extreme danger across vast parts of the rest of the state.

Firefighters conduct property protection (Dan Himbrechts/AAP/AP)
Firefighters conduct property protection (Dan Himbrechts/AAP/AP)

“Catastrophic is off the conventional scale,” Rural Fire Service (RFS) commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

The week-long declaration of a state of emergency gives the RFS sweeping powers to direct any government agency to conduct or refrain from conducting any of its functions.

It can order the immediate shutdown of essential utilities including gas and electricity in fire-declared areas and can close roads and take possession of any property during an emergency response.

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the southern hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

Australia

More in this Section

Socialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gainsSocialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gains

Dorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planetDorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planet

Russian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpackRussian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpack

Iran begins work on second nuclear power reactorIran begins work on second nuclear power reactor


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »