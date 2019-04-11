Australian prime minister calls May election

Australia’s prime minister has said the nation will go to the polls to elect a new government on May 18.

Prime minister Scott Morrison’s announcement came after he advised Governor-General Peter Cosgrove as representative of Australia’s head of state, the Queen, to set the election date.

This morning I visited the Governor-General to advise him to call an election on 18 May. pic.twitter.com/jEunOOBxwR— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 10, 2019

Mr Morrison’s conservative coalition is seeking a third three-year term. But Mr Morrison is the third prime minister to lead a divided government in that time and only took the helm in late August.

Opinion polls suggest his reign will become one of the shortest in the 118-year history of Australian prime ministers on election day.

The polls suggest centre-left opposition leader Bill Shorten will become the eighth prime minister since the country plunged into an extraordinary period of political instability in 2007.

Time to deliver a fair go for Australia. pic.twitter.com/5zVNFEJHko— Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) April 10, 2019

The election pits Mr Shorten, a former labour union leader who has presented himself as the alternative prime minister for the past six years, against Mr Morrison, a leader who the Australian public is still getting to know.

- Press Association