News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Australian PM tells website that targets Captain Cook statue to acknowledge the 'positive and negative' of history

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “We have got to acknowledge the positive and the negative but I think we also have got to respect our history as well and this is not a licence for people to just go nuts on this stuff.” Pic: Lukas Coch/AAP/AP
By Press Association
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 10:52 AM

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has weighed in on the debate surrounding the removal of controversial memorials of historic figures, saying people need to “respect history”.

His comments come after a website calling for the removal of memorials of figures that “celebrate slavery and racism” listed Captain James Cook as one of its targets.

The Topple the Racists website describes Cook, who charted the east coast of Australia 250 years ago, as “a colonialist who murdered Maori people in their homeland”.

Speaking on Australia’s 2GB radio show Ben Fordham Live, Mr Morrison said people need to acknowledge the “positive and the negative” when it comes to historical figures.

“I have always said we have to be honest about our history,” he said.

READ MORE

Protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue

“We have got to acknowledge the positive and the negative but I think we also have got to respect our history as well and this is not a licence for people to just go nuts on this stuff.” 

Mr Morrison, who represents a federal electorate named after Cook, added he felt that the Black Lives Matter movement has been overtaken by political agendas.

“Australia, when it was founded as a settlement as New South Wales, was on the basis that there would be no slavery,” he said

Yeah, sure it was a pretty brutal settlement … but there was no slavery in Australia.

“And so I think what we are seeing with some of these protests, they start on a fair point when they are raising issues about people’s treatment in custody or things like that, fair issue, but now it’s been taken over by other much more politically-driven, left-wing agendas which are seeking to take advantage of these opportunities to push their political causes.” 

His comments come less than a day after the mayor of Middlesbrough in England said Teessiders are proud of Cook and statues of the explorer should not be removed.

Andy Preston praised the explorer and navigator – who has a statue in his home town, as well as in Great Ayton and Whitby, in North Yorkshire – as “the most successful Teessider in history”.

READ MORE

Toppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol Harbour

More on this topic

8 anti-racist books for children and teens to read8 anti-racist books for children and teens to read

Toppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol HarbourToppled slave trader statue lifted out of Bristol Harbour

Protesters pull down Christopher Columbus statueProtesters pull down Christopher Columbus statue

Fine Gael should examine its own past: Taoiseach criticised after comments on statueFine Gael should examine its own past: Taoiseach criticised after comments on statue


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterCaptain CookAustraliaTOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Merriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri womanMerriam-Webster to change definition of 'racism' after email from Missouri woman

EU wants tech giants to report monthly on coronavirus fake newsEU wants tech giants to report monthly on coronavirus fake news

Calls for investigation after rapper Wretch 32’s father is Tasered by UK policeCalls for investigation after rapper Wretch 32’s father is Tasered by UK police

French navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oarsFrench navy rescue migrants rowing raft made of windsurfing boards with shovels as oars


Lifestyle

The actress, 44, and another Hollywood power hitter, Kerry Washington, have teamed up to star in and produce Little Fires Everywhere, the Amazon Prime Video series based on Celeste Ng’s acclaimed 2017 novel.Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

The veteran singer-songwriter tells Ed Power about his 1999 album, and earlier encounters with the likes of Phil Lynott and Eric Clapton.B-Side the Leeside: Freddie White and My Country

Born in Bristol, Tom Lane is a composer based in Dublin who has been involved in regular projects at Cork Midsummer Festival. He speaks to Des O'Driscoll.Question of Taste: Tom Lane

For this special edition, there are no marks for what are my essentials, in lockdown or release. Brands matter less than their contents, though I spend on local brands and in small local shops and markets wherever possible.Flavour enhancers: Top 8 must-have standbys

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »