Australian opposition leader concedes defeat in election

Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 03:33 PM

Australian opposition leader Bill Shorten has conceded defeat to Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the country’s general election.

Mr Shorten made the announcement to supporters of his opposition Labour Party late on Saturday night in Melbourne.

He said: “It is obvious that Labour will not be able to form the next government and so, in the national interest, a short while ago, I called Scott Morrison to congratulate him.”

Bill Shorten has conceded defeat (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Poll forecasts give 74 seats in the 151-seat lower parliamentary house to Mr Morrison’s conservative Liberal-National party coalition, with 65 seats to Labour and 12 undecided.

The Channel 9 network gave 73 seats to the coalition, 61 to Labour, with 17 undecided.

A total of 76 seats are needed to form a majority government.

- Press Association

