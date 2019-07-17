News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Australian missionaries ordered to pay taxes after judge dismisses claim taxation 'goes against God's will'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 12:59 PM

An Australian family have been ordered to pay a tax bill of over $2m (€1.2m) after losing a court case saying the payment "goes against God's will".

The Supreme Court of Tasmania heard the case of Christian missionaries Fanny Alida Beerepoot and Rembertus Cornelis Beerepoot who had failed to pay an income tax and other charges in 2017.

Australian taxation law was contrary to the law of "Almighty God", Mr Beerepoot claimed, according to ABC.net.au.

Unconvinced, the judge challenged the family to cite the Bible passage who said they didn't have to pay tax.

"If you can't find me a passage in scripture or gospel that says 'thou shall not pay tax' then can you see I have difficulty finding a starting point?", said Justice Stephen Holt.

"I believe the submissions to be honestly and genuinely held beliefs rather than an attempt to avoid tax liabilities," he continued.

"But in my view, the Bible effectively said that civil matters and the law of God operate in two different spheres."

The judge ordered the pair pay over $2.3m (€1.4m) to cover income tax debt, administrative costs, interest charges and running balance account deficit debts.

In 2017, the family had their 2.44-hectare property seized after they failed to pay rates.

AustraliaTaxCourtTOPIC: Australia

