Australian minister has bone broken during arm-wrestle with attorney general

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 12:27 PM

An Australian government minister has broken his arm taking on his attorney general in an office arm-wrestling match.

The New South Wales customer service minister, Victor Domin­ello, fractured a bone while arm wrestling Mark Speakman, in September of last year.

Mr Speakman told Australian media yesterday that there has been no fracturing of his relationship with his Cabinet colleague.

The attorney general told The Australian, “I don’t have any comment except there’s been no fracturing of my relationship with Victor.”

Victor Dominello seen with his arm in a sling back in October of last year, weeks after the arm-wrestling incident.Photo via Facebook/VictorDominelloMP.
The publication revealed that Dominello suffered the injury while the two cabinet ministers were messing around on lunch break last year.

“He fractured his humerus bone and was treated in the public hospital system,” a spokesman for Dominello said.

Dominello who wore a sling for weeks after the incident has since made a full recovery.

