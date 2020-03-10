News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Australian football club apologises over ‘heterosexual’ singles night

Australian football club apologises over ‘heterosexual’ singles night
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 03:50 AM

A professional football club in Australia’s A-League has apologised after promoting a singles night at one of their games and stipulating it was for heterosexuals only.

The Western Sydney Wanderers on Monday announced their April 4 match against Perth Glory would be a singles night.

In an advertisement, the club said “everyone is welcome” to the night, but added: “Please note this is a heterosexual event.”

After the advert sparked a fierce reaction on social media, with some commentators alleging it breached anti-discrimination laws, the Wanderers apologised, saying the contentious wording had been removed.

But while they insisted “no-one is excluded”, the club appeared to stand by their plan that the event is designed for heterosexuals only, and said they could host singles nights for LGBTQI fans in future.

“We apologise for the wording and it has been removed from the event details,” a Wanderers spokesman said in a statement.

“From our research, a singles night is often sexual-orientation based – which is a consistent theme across these type of events, and we were attempting to give our audience clarity.

“No-one is excluded. This is our first attempt to run an event like this at match and, if successful, we could host others in the future, including for our LGBTQI family.”

A-LeagueAustraliaLGBTQIWestern Sydney WanderersTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Power sector carbon emissions fall to lowest level since 1990 – analysisPower sector carbon emissions fall to lowest level since 1990 – analysis

Third UK death from coronavirus confirmed Third UK death from coronavirus confirmed

UK travellers on quarantined cruise ship have ‘no idea’ when they can come homeUK travellers on quarantined cruise ship have ‘no idea’ when they can come home

Coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to remain at sea for one more dayCoronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to remain at sea for one more day


Lifestyle

A Haribo ring he presented to Lianne Healy during a quiet movie night together went from being “a joke to a jelly ring on her finger”, according to Quinton Page.Wedding of the Week: Love me Tinder, love me true...

The artist’s eye of Mick O’Dea has provided him with some interesting insights into how people looked in the 1916-23 period, writes Richard FitzpatrickMick O'Dea: Dedicated follower of independence-era fashion

As coronavirus continues to dominate world news and Ireland waits to see how extensively it spreads here, plans for travel over the next few months looks uncertain.Making Cents: Know your rights when travelling in a time of coronavirus

Mum of Frankie, a baby with Down syndrome, talks to Helen O'Callaghan about fighting every step of the way for what Frankie needsMum fighting for baby Frankie: 'She doesn’t need to be on waiting lists'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »