Australian DJ Adam Sky dies after broken window incident on Bali

Monday, May 06, 2019 - 05:57 PM

An Australian DJ popular on the Asian club circuit has been found dead after suffering massive bleeding from an injury at a resort complex on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Adam Neat’s official social media pages carried a statement confirming his death, saying he died while trying to help a friend who suffered multiple fractures on Saturday.

Indonesian police said they are still investigating the death of the 42-year-old performer, who used the stage name Adam Sky. An initial police report said he suffered a deep, wide cut to his arm that caused massive bleeding.

(Facebook/PA)

Local police chief Dody Monza said the body was found lying near a bathroom by two housekeepers at Hillstone Villa, where the DJ stayed in Bali, a few minutes after they heard a woman scream for help.

Police said a 22-year-old Russian woman described as a friend of Neat’s was found naked beside the villa with a broken leg, while bloodstained glass fragments were found in Neat’s room. Police did not say how the woman was injured.

Police Detective Muhammad Nurul Yaqin said a preliminary investigation showed that Neat was drunk at the time and smashed a glass window in his bedroom. Part of the broken window fell on his right arm, causing severe bleeding, he said.

Police at the scene in Bali (Denpasar Police/AP)

“We cannot conclude yet whether he intended to break the glass or accidentally hit it,” he said.

Mr Monza said Neat’s wife arrived in Bali after his death and refused a post-mortem.

“We are still investigating this case despite an autopsy refusal by Neat’s wife,” he said.

Neat’s website says he has toured with artists including Taio Cruz and The Scissor Sisters.

- Press Association

