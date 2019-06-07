News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Australian authorities seize crystal meth worth A$1.2bn in country's largest haul

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 08:01 AM

Australian authorities say that they have seized the country’s largest-ever haul of methamphetamine which was hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Bangkok.

In total, 1.596 tonnes of the drug, in a form known as crystal meth or ice, and 37kg of heroin was seized in the recent shipment at a Melbourne port.

Australian Border Force (ABF) said the drugs had an estimated street value of A$1.2bn and A$19m respectively.

Police have yet to make an arrest.

The illicit drug was hidden in stereo speakers shipped from Bangkok (Australian Federal Police via AP)

Australia is being increasingly targeted by international drug cartels because of the relatively high prices Australians are prepared to pay for illicit drugs.

Illegal substances other than cannabis had been seen as a problem of large cities, but ice is now having a devastating effect on regional and rural communities.

ABF regional commander Craig Palmer said the record detection would have a significant impact on the drug supply in the state of Victoria.

“Without the sophisticated targeting and detection capabilities of the ABF, these drugs would have made it to the streets of Melbourne and beyond,” he said.

“This is the largest meth bust we’ve ever seen in this country and demonstrates not only the brazen nature of those involved in this criminal activity, but the resolve of the ABF in Victoria and around the country to stop these imports.”

- Press Association

