Australia could jail social media executives over violence streaming

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Australia’s parliament has passed legislation that could imprison social media executives if their platforms stream real violence such as the New Zealand mosque shootings.

Critics warn that some of the most restrictive laws about online communication in the democratic world could have unforeseen consequences, including media censorship and reduced investment in Australia.

The conservative government introduced the bills in response to the March 15 attacks in Christchurch in which an Australian white supremacist apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live on Facebook as he shot worshippers in two mosques.

Armed police in Christchurch (Vincent Thian/AP)

Australia’s government rushed the legislation through on the last two days of parliament before elections, expected in May, dispensing with the usual procedure of a committee scrutinising its content first.

“Together we must act to ensure that perpetrators and their accomplices cannot leverage online platforms for the purpose of spreading their violent and extreme propaganda — these platforms should not be weaponised for evil,” attorney general Christian Porter told parliament while introducing the bill.

The opposition’s spokesman, Mark Dreyfus, committed his centre-left Labour Party to support the bill despite misgivings. If Labour wins the election, the law would be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

The law has made it a crime for social media platforms not to remove “abhorrent violent material” quickly. The crime would be punishable by three years in prison and a fine of AU$10.5m (€6.6m), or 10% of the platform’s annual turnover, whichever is larger.

Abhorrent violent material is defined as acts of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, torture, rape and kidnapping. The material must be recorded by the perpetrator or an accomplice for the law to apply.

Platforms anywhere in the world would face fines of up to AU$840,000 dollars (€531,913) if they fail to notify Australian Federal Police if they are aware their service was streaming such material occurring in Australia.

The bill could potentially undermine Australia’s security co-operation with the US by requiring American internet providers to share content data with Australian Federal Police, in breach of US law, Mr Dreyfus said.

An attempt by the minor Greens and independent legislators to have the vote scrutinised by a parliamentary committee was rejected.

- Press Association

