Auschwitz museum criticises scene in Hunters TV series

Monday, February 24, 2020 - 11:51 AM

The Auschwitz Memorial has objected to a scene in a new TV series that shows a murderous game of human chess being played, insisting that no such thing took place at the camp.

The museum that guards the Auschwitz site, its historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted about the scene in Amazon’s series Hunters.

It said inventing fake scenes is “dangerous foolishness and caricature”.

Museum spokesman Pawel Sawicki said on Monday that authors and artists have a special obligation to tell the truth about Auschwitz, and that the Hunters authors did not contact the museum for facts.

Hunters is about a post-war hunt in New York for Nazi war criminals. It includes a scene where inmates are figures in a chess game and are killed when they are taken off the chessboard.

“This is false. There was no such thing,” Mr Sawicki said.

The movie talks about a place where human suffering, pain and tragedy are very well-documented and the facts should be adhered to, Mr Sawicki said.

