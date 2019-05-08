NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Auschwitz miniskirt and cushion among ‘disturbing’ items on web marketplace

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 06:23 AM

An online marketplace has come under fire after it emerged a user was trying to sell “disturbing and disrespectful” items printed with images of Auschwitz.

A miniskirt, cushion and tote bag were among the merchandise put up for sale on Redbubble.

The items, priced between £12 and £35, were branded “nauseating” and “disgusting” by people online.

The seller was reported to the team running the site by officials at the Auschwitz Memorial charity.

The group tweeted: “Do you really think that selling such products as pillows, mini skirts or tote bags with the images of Auschwitz – a place of enormous human tragedy where over 1,1 million people were murdered – is acceptable?

“This is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Redbubble, which has its headquarters in Australia, said it had taken taken immediate action to remove the items and stressed that it was individual users who bare responsibility for the images they upload.

“Redbubble takes a strong stance against racism and violence, including the atrocities committed in Nazi concentration camps,” the firm said.

“We have onsite reporting functions in place should community members discover works that breach these guidelines that have not yet been removed by our team.

“We are grateful when any such material on the site is brought to our attention.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

World Ovarian Cancer Day: 7 risk factors every woman needs to know about

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson posts ‘soppy’ tribute to Gorka Marquez

Villa do not have ‘God-given right’ to get to Wembley – Brunt

Design Life: Bernie O’Sullivan on building a sustainable craft shop

KEYWORDS

AuschwitzAuschwitz Memorial charityRedbubble

More in this Section

Russia plane crash survivor recalls lightning

Australian PM hit with egg on election campaign trail

Police investigate Ukip candidate over Jess Phillips ‘rape’ video

Pressure on May to set timetable for departure intensifies


Lifestyle

Design Life: Bernie O’Sullivan on building a sustainable craft shop

GameTech: Mortal Kombat 11 is as relevant as the original

Festival review: Towers and Tales at Lismore Castle

New book by Bret Easton Ellis challenges the Trump-baiters and public shamers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »