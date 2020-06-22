Atlantic City’s casinos get the green light to reopen on July 2

Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has said.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the Democratic governor also said indoor dining can resume on that date, with restaurants also operating at 25% capacity.

The city’s nine casinos have been waiting for a reopening date for weeks, even as casinos in other states reopened.

BREAKING: On Thursday, July 2nd: 🎰Casinos may reopen – operating at 25% capacity 🍽️Indoor dining may resume – limited at first to 25% capacity Additional health and safety guidance will be released within the next several days. pic.twitter.com/b4jY2fR3sp— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 22, 2020

“We’re delighted to get the reopening date,” said Joe Lupo, president of the Hard Rock casino.

“We thank the governor that we’ll be able to be open for the July 4 weekend to meet the demand on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk.”

The governor said additional safety and health guidelines will be released in the coming days for casinos and restaurants.

Many of the casinos have been planning on their own for a reopening, and have adopted measures including increased hand sanitisers and social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

But some were planning more stringent measures than others.

For example, Hard Rock says it will require masks to be worn by all employees and guests, while some other casinos say they will recommend mask use for guests.

Mr Lupo said he is confident that what Hard Rock was planning on its own will meet, and probably exceed, whatever standards the state imposes. A worker at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City disabling a slot machine (Wayne Parry/AP)

“Our air filtration is better than most hospitals,” he said.

He also said the casino’s player database will be able to assist health authorities with any contact tracing that may become necessary.

“With 85% of our customers being rated, we can provide details on when the played, for how long, which beverage servers were in the vicinity, which room they stayed in, where they ate,” he said.

Resorts Casinos plans to utilise air ionisation, and ultraviolet light as part of its sterilisation protocols, and every other slot machine will be disabled to keep guests separated.

Atlantic City’s casinos have been shut since March 16, and revenue has plunged since then.

The casinos had been informally planning to be open in time for the July 4 weekend, a goal Mr Murphy had said he wanted to meet several weeks ago.

The holiday is one of the busiest times of the year for Atlantic City casinos.