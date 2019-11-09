News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

At least two dead and more than 150 homes destroyed as Australian wildfires rage

At least two dead and more than 150 homes destroyed as Australian wildfires rage
By Press Association
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 07:20 AM

At least two people are dead, several remain missing and dozens have been injured as wildfires continue to raze Australia’s drought-stricken east coast.

Officials also said more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

Around 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 70 fires across Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, with the most intense in the northeast where flames were fanned by strong winds, Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Firefighters found a body on Saturday in a burned car near Glen Innes, about 570 kilometres north of Sydney, he said.

A woman who was found on Friday unconscious and with serious burns near Glen Innes had died in hospital, he said.

Another seven people have been reported missing in the vicinity of the same fire.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australia to expect more bad news from the fire zones.

The annual Australian fire season which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

READ MORE

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.

More on this topic

Dog rescued after becoming stranded on Australian cliffDog rescued after becoming stranded on Australian cliff

Australian newspapers campaign against government secrecyAustralian newspapers campaign against government secrecy

Australian teen charged with running over 20 kangaroosAustralian teen charged with running over 20 kangaroos

Folau’s Tonga switch in doubt after RLIF interventionFolau’s Tonga switch in doubt after RLIF intervention

AustraliaWildfiresTOPIC: Australia

More in this Section

French woman claims director Roman Polanski raped her in 1975French woman claims director Roman Polanski raped her in 1975

Brazilian ex-president released from prisonBrazilian ex-president released from prison

Boris Johnson says there is no 'national emergency’ as month's worth of rain falls in a day in UKBoris Johnson says there is no 'national emergency’ as month's worth of rain falls in a day in UK

Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin at site of Cold War speechRonald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin at site of Cold War speech


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »