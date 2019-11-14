News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

At least three injured in California high school shooting; police looking for active shooter

Saugus High School. Picture: Google Maps
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 04:32 PM

At least three people have been injured during a shooting at a southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies were responding to an incident at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office said a male Asian suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

It said that it is believe at this time that there is only one suspect but police are "are actively investigating and following all lead".

NBC are reporting that a systematic search is taking place to evacuate the campus, but the shooter has not been located.

One of the injured has been flown to hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

The situation is being described by authorities as an "active shooter situation".

As a precaution, all schools in William S Hart district are being put on lockdown.

Los Angeles and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's offices are advising those anywhere near the area to lock their doors and stay inside, and to contact 911 if they shooter in their backyards.

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children."

More to follow...

Additional reporting by digital desk staff

READ MORE

Italy to declare state of emergency over Venice flooding

More on this topic

Teenager charged after girl, seven, shot on HalloweenTeenager charged after girl, seven, shot on Halloween

Seven-year-old girl critically injured after Halloween shooting in ChicagoSeven-year-old girl critically injured after Halloween shooting in Chicago

Teenager shoots fellow student, goes back to classTeenager shoots fellow student, goes back to class

Police looking for motive after latest US mass shootingPolice looking for motive after latest US mass shooting

CaliforniaSchoolShootingShooterTOPIC: US shootings

More in this Section

Airline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissionsAirline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissions

Former Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrantFormer Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrant

Trump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat saysTrump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat says

Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissionerJohnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner


Lifestyle

January 1st 2000 would remind you of the old Ernie and Bert gag.Remember Y2K? Pat Fitzpatrick remembers when we all throught planes would fall out of the sky

Amid a flood of interest in the island nation in recent years, here’s a few under-the-radar wonders to help separate you from the herd.6 amazing off-the-beaten-track destinations in Japan

November weather leaving your skin dry and dull? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best new products to keep it spring fresh.Product Watch: The best new products to keep your skin spring fresh

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »