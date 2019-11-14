At least three people have been injured during a shooting at a southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies were responding to an incident at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office said a male Asian suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

It said that it is believe at this time that there is only one suspect but police are "are actively investigating and following all lead".

NBC are reporting that a systematic search is taking place to evacuate the campus, but the shooter has not been located.

One of the injured has been flown to hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

The situation is being described by authorities as an "active shooter situation".

As a precaution, all schools in William S Hart district are being put on lockdown.

Los Angeles and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's offices are advising those anywhere near the area to lock their doors and stay inside, and to contact 911 if they shooter in their backyards.

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children."

More to follow...

