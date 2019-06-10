At least one dead as helicopter crashes into building in midtown Manhattan

A helicopter has crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York.

The Fire Department of New York has confirmed reports of at least one fatality.

The helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building at 787, 7th Avenue.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) June 10, 2019

Police confirmed that a fire has since been extinguished and advised people to keep the area clear.

Members of the FDNY are continuing to operate at the scene.

Breaking news in midtown Manhattan— concerns about a possible chopper crash. Avoid this area near 6th Ave and 51st Street. pic.twitter.com/dQ11MWKzae — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) June 10, 2019

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CBS news:

"The fire department is on scene, they're responding but the preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another."