News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

At least one dead as helicopter crashes into building in midtown Manhattan

Picture: PA
By Rebecca Stiffe
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 07:36 PM

A helicopter has crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York.

The Fire Department of New York has confirmed reports of at least one fatality.

The helicopter made a hard landing on the roof of a building at 787, 7th Avenue.

Police confirmed that a fire has since been extinguished and advised people to keep the area clear.

Members of the FDNY are continuing to operate at the scene.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CBS news:

"The fire department is on scene, they're responding but the preliminary information is that there was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another."

More on this topic

New museum to tell the story of New York’s Statue Of Liberty

New York intersection officially renamed Sesame Street

O’Halloran: NY can pull off ‘crazy’ upset against Mayo

New York sues billionaire family behind maker of OxyContin

TOPIC: New York

More in this Section

John Kerry will not run for US presidency, former Secretary of State confirms

Having TV on while sleeping increases obesity risk, study suggests

'Cruel and calculating' hacker sentenced to four years after cyber-attack on TalkTalk

Vatican document rejects right to choose or change gender


Lifestyle

UL Video series: Veganism is on the rise across the world and Limerick is no exception

UL Video series: Period poverty in Ireland is a hidden but very much present problem

Whispers, whiskers & whiskey: Beards are over and it’s time to grow a moustache

Interiors: Look what's trending now

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »