At least one dead after gunmen attack Pakistan hotel

At least one person has died after gunmen attacked a five-tar hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan.

The Pearl Continental hotel, situated in southwestern Pakistan, is the centre piece of a multi-billion dollar Chinese infrastructure project in the country.

BBC reports that the Balochistan Liberation Army said it had carried out the attack to target Chinese and other foreign investors.

The gunmen attacked the hotel, killing one security guard, with the majority of guests having been evacuated.

The Pakistani Army has reportedly confirmed two gunmen have died at a shootout at the hotel.