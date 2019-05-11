NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

At least one dead after gunmen attack Pakistan hotel

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 05:18 PM

At least one person has died after gunmen attacked a five-tar hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan.

The Pearl Continental hotel, situated in southwestern Pakistan, is the centre piece of a multi-billion dollar Chinese infrastructure project in the country.

BBC reports that the Balochistan Liberation Army said it had carried out the attack to target Chinese and other foreign investors.

The gunmen attacked the hotel, killing one security guard, with the majority of guests having been evacuated.

The Pakistani Army has reportedly confirmed two gunmen have died at a shootout at the hotel.

More on this topic

Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after years on death row leaves Pakistan

Pakistani politicians claim women’s march was anti-Islam

Bodies of missing climbers found on Pakistan mountain

Pakistan hands over captured pilot to India

More in this Section

Dozens feared dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean - reports

Trump says trade talks ‘congenial’ amid claims China tariffs help US

Extinct flightless bird ‘comes back to life after evolving for second time’

Anti-knife crime campaigners stage protest at YouTube’s London offices


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »