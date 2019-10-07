At least nine dead as migrant boat capsizes off Italian island amid rescue bid

At least nine people died when a migrant boat capsized near the island of Lampedusa as they were about to be rescued, the Italian coast guard has said.

The coast guard said the overloaded smugglers’ boat overturned as a patrol was boarding migrants some six miles off Lampedusa just after midnight. Migrants arrive in Lampedusa harbour (Pasquale Claudio Montana Lampo/ANSA via AP)

Twenty-two migrants were rescued from the sea and nine bodies were recovered, authorities said.

The search is under way for more missing.

Initial reports by authorities in Sicily who received the distress call put the number of migrants on board at around 50.