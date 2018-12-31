NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
At least four dead following building collapse in Russia

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 10:57 AM

At least four people have died after sections of an apartment building collapsed following an apparent gas explosion in Russia.

Authorities say four others are in hospital with injuries, and 68 other residents remain unaccounted for in the accident in Magnitogorsk, a city of 400,000 about 870 miles southeast of Moscow.

They say some residents could have been buried under debris after the accident.

The Investigative Committee said the collapse of a section of the 10-storey building was apparently caused by a gas leak. It happened before dawn when most residents were still asleep.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the situation. Cabinet officials headed to Magnitogorsk to oversee the rescue efforts.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

RussiaBuilding collapse

