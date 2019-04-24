At least 51 killed in South Africa floods

At least 51 people are confirmed dead following severe flooding in the region of Durban in South Africa.

The worst hit areas were KwaZulu-Natal and towns along the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited a site in Chatsworth where seven members of a family were killed when their home collapsed as a result of flood damage.

The weather in my country is crazy....... 😔.... Natal South Africa pic.twitter.com/yoApwIvEJu — 🌺ςคเг๏🌺 (@Cairosky) April 24, 2019

The president committed to ensuring that emergency funds will be available to assist with rescue operations.

Mr Ramaphosa said: “As South Africans, the entire nation’s thoughts and prayers are with the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape who have been affected by the forces of nature against which they had little defence.

President @CyrilRamaphosa is in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal to assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods over the past weekend. He has thanked all those involved in the search and rescue operations in all the affected areas. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/oIuXrdMF4c — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 24, 2019

“Our hearts go out particularly to families and communities who have been directly affected by death, injury and the loss of property. This situation calls on all of us to pull together as a country to reach out to affected communities and to help alleviate their hardship.”

More than 1,000 people have been displaced as result of the flooding, according to Mr Rampahosa.

[PICTURES]: President @CyrilRamaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage caused by the floods. President Ramaphosa visited the affected communities and spoke to local residents and the teams responsible for the emergency rescue operations. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/3LknEtQ4UV — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 24, 2019

Residents are urged to avoid low-lying bridges, streams and rivers and for motorists to exercise caution and avoid driving in flooded areas, as well as regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio.