NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

At least 51 killed in South Africa floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa/Twitter.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 04:17 PM

At least 51 people are confirmed dead following severe flooding in the region of Durban in South Africa.

The worst hit areas were KwaZulu-Natal and towns along the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited a site in Chatsworth where seven members of a family were killed when their home collapsed as a result of flood damage.

The president committed to ensuring that emergency funds will be available to assist with rescue operations.

Mr Ramaphosa said: “As South Africans, the entire nation’s thoughts and prayers are with the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape who have been affected by the forces of nature against which they had little defence.

“Our hearts go out particularly to families and communities who have been directly affected by death, injury and the loss of property. This situation calls on all of us to pull together as a country to reach out to affected communities and to help alleviate their hardship.”

More than 1,000 people have been displaced as result of the flooding, according to Mr Rampahosa.

Residents are urged to avoid low-lying bridges, streams and rivers and for motorists to exercise caution and avoid driving in flooded areas, as well as regularly follow weather forecasts on television and radio.

More on this topic

Three pupils killed as walkway collapses at South African school

KEYWORDS

South AfricaFloodingDurban

More in this Section

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »