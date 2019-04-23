NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
At least 45 children killed in Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 04:40 PM

At least 45 children were killed in the Sri Lanka Easter attacks, the UN children’s agency has said.

Unicef said on Tuesday that 27 children died and 10 were injured in the bombing of St Sebastian’s Church in Negombo.

It said 13 children died in blasts in Batticaloa and 15 were injured.

A mourner lights candles during a funeral of an Easter Sunday suicide bomb blast victim at Methodist cemetery in Negombo (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

The agency says that, among foreign victims, five were children.

Twenty children have also been taken to hospital in Colombo.

Unicef also says many children lost one or both parents in the attacks and would need psychological treatment.

More than 320 people were killed and 500 injured in the bombings.

- Press Association

