At least 39 injured in China nursery knife attack

By Press Association
Thursday, June 04, 2020 - 08:56 AM

At least 39 people have been injured in a knife attack on a nursery in southern China, state media has reported.

The local government in the Guangxi region’s Cangwu county said 37 students and two adults suffered injuries of varying degrees in this morning's attack.

Chinese state media identified the attacker as a security guard at the school surnamed Li.

No motive was known and the suspect has been detained while an investigation is underway, they said.

State broadcaster CCTV said three people have been seriously injured, including the head of the school, another security guard and a student.

The attack was an eerie throwback to deadly attacks at schools in China over past years that prompted security upgrades.

