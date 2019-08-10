News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
At least 32 killed as landslide buries homes in Burma

By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 03:13 PM

At least 34 people have died after a landslide buried more than a dozen village houses in south-eastern Burma.

Rescuers have been using backhoes and bulldozers to clear the mud and debris from the village in Paung township, 70 miles east of capital Yangon.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reports some residents are still missing.

Zaw Zaw Htoo, a member of parliament from Paung who arrived at the scene on Saturday morning, confirmed the death toll had increased to 34.

The search operation is continuing as several people remain missing (AP)
He said he saw rescue teams retrieve 12 bodies on Saturday, after 22 were found on Friday, and the search operation is continuing.

The top official in Mon state, Aye Zan, also visited the site and villagers who were evacuated to a relief camp to escape floods following torrential rain.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs said monsoon flooding has displaced more than 7,000 people this week in Mon state.

Apart from the landslide in Paung, houses and a school in other townships were washed away, roads blocked and villages submerged.

Nearly 12,000 people have been displaced in Burma, also known as Myanmar, this week alone, bringing the total number of those in evacuation centres to more than 38,000, the UN said.

- Press Association

