News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

At least 18 killed in Syria car bomb attack

At least 18 killed in Syria car bomb attack
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 04:42 PM

A car bomb has killed at least 18 people in a Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, activists have said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 19 people, including 13 civilians, were killed on Saturday in the town of al-Bab in Aleppo province.

The Aleppo Media Centre, an activist collective, said 15 people were killed in the blast in a busy part of town near a bus station.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry, meanwhile, said the blast killed 18 people and blamed the main Kurdish militia, known as the People’s Protection Units.

Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.

No-one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

A video posted online by Albab City, an activist collective, showed several vehicles on fire with black smoke billowing from a wide street with shops on both sides. Inside the bus station, several white minibuses appeared to be damaged.

“It looks like doomsday. May God help us,” a man could be heard saying as five young men carried an injured person away.

Explosions have killed and wounded scores of people in Turkish-held areas of north-eastern Syria in recent months.

Those attacks have come amid an expanding Turkish invasion of Syrian Kurdish-held towns and villages along a stretch of the border.

READ MORE

Prince Andrew says he stayed with Epstein as it was ‘convenient’

More on this topic

Syrian troops begin deploying along border with TurkeySyrian troops begin deploying along border with Turkey

Turkish patrol kills protester amid shaky truce in north-east SyriaTurkish patrol kills protester amid shaky truce in north-east Syria

13 killed in car bomb blast in Syrian town recently captured by Turkish backed opposition 13 killed in car bomb blast in Syrian town recently captured by Turkish backed opposition

US to move to protect Syrian oil fieldsUS to move to protect Syrian oil fields

TOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Probe launched into UK student flats fire which spread ‘extremely rapidly’Probe launched into UK student flats fire which spread ‘extremely rapidly’

St Mark’s Square reopens in Venice after flooding forced closureSt Mark’s Square reopens in Venice after flooding forced closure

Tear gas fired by police as yellow vest protesters mark anniversaryTear gas fired by police as yellow vest protesters mark anniversary

UK police ‘assessing’ allegations of electoral fraud after peerages claimUK police ‘assessing’ allegations of electoral fraud after peerages claim


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »