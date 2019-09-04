At least 16 dead in explosion at fireworks factory in India

A large explosion at a fireworks factory in northern India has killed at least 16 people and caused the building to collapse.

Fifteen other people were injured in the blast in Batala, a town in Punjab state about 460 kilometres (285 miles) north of New Delhi, police officer Mukhtiar Singh said.

Rescue work is continuing at the site. Fireworks manufacturing is a big business in India, with firecrackers often used at festivals and weddings.

Many illegal factories produce firecrackers that are cheaper than legally made fireworks.