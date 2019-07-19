News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

At least 14 people injured after two cars crash in UK

At least 14 people injured after two cars crash in UK
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 08:23 AM

Fourteen people have been injured, some seriously, after a crash involving two cars in Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the cars were involved in a collision on Monkswood Way at about 9.45pm on Thursday.

Reports on social media suggest the incident happened during a car meet event and that a group of people standing at the side of the road were hit.

There were a number of people in the area at the time

A police spokeswoman said: “There were a number of people in the area at the time and 14 people are presently being treated for injuries, some of which are serious.”

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had taken 12 people to three hospitals – Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Watford General Hospital and The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

An air ambulance also attended the incident.

Footage posted on Twitter shows a car passing another vehicle before the two collide and plough into crowds.

One witness said on Twitter: “I’ve just witnessed that horrendous crash in #Stevenage, no more than 50ft away from me. I’m still trying to process it all.”

A group called Cruise-Herts had said on Facebook that it was holding a car meet event on Thursday to raise money for a charity supporting bereaved parents.

Rix Sidhu, of the club, told the MailOnline: “We organise static meet-ups. We park up and walk about and admire the cars, we’ve even had families come in the past.

“We’ve been doing this for 10 years.

“But we can’t control everyone and we don’t promote this. We are not boy racers, we are car enthusiasts.”

Emergency services are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Six people injured as gas explosion destroys New Zealand home

More on this topic

May warns political discourse going ‘towards much darker place’ in final speech as British PMMay warns political discourse going ‘towards much darker place’ in final speech as British PM

Man convicted of murder of British teenager in GoaMan convicted of murder of British teenager in Goa

‘No need to worry’ after two-year-old boy bitten by bat‘No need to worry’ after two-year-old boy bitten by bat

Driver found guilty of attack outside UK's Houses of ParliamentDriver found guilty of attack outside UK's Houses of Parliament

Hertfordshire ConstabularyStevenageTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Diabetes increases risk of heart failure more in women than men – studyDiabetes increases risk of heart failure more in women than men – study

Branson ‘ready to head into space’ after few more Virgin Galactic testsBranson ‘ready to head into space’ after few more Virgin Galactic tests

Hamilton creator joins protests against Puerto Rico governorHamilton creator joins protests against Puerto Rico governor

US warship destroyed Iranian drone, says TrumpUS warship destroyed Iranian drone, says Trump


Lifestyle

Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich will not let a day pass without his ritual dip in the sea, which he describes as the best anti-depressant ever, says Lorna Siggins.Taking the plunge has a depth of benefits

10% of women suffer from it worldwide.As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition

Pinnies, cookie cutters and wooden spoons at the ready.Food projects to do with the kids this summer

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »