'At least 10' killed in latest wave of demonstrations in Sudan

Sudanese protesters hold their national flag and shout slogans during a demonstration against the military council, in Khartoum, Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Hussein Malla
Monday, July 01, 2019 - 12:12 PM

At least 10 people were killed in clashes with security forces during mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule in Sudan, an activist has claimed.

Nazim Sirraj said on Monday that three bodies were found next to a school in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, after the rallies the day before.

He said the three were shot dead.

Authorities said late on Sunday that at least seven people were killed and nearly 200 wounded during the demonstrations.

The ruling military council blamed protest leaders for the deaths after they diverted the routes of their marches.

The protesters are calling on the military to hand over power to civilians following the coup that ousted long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

