NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Asylum seeker wrangle threatens to bring down Dutch government

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte's four-party ruling coalition is struggling to reach agreement over whether to call a temporary halt to deportations of young asylum seekers.

READ MORE: UN expert visits Saudi consulate where Jamal Khashoggi was killed

The dispute pits Mr Rutte's centre-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy against three junior coalition partners that want an end to deportations until a commission investigating the issue publishes its findings later this year.

The issue has parallels with the political wrangling in the United States over the status of so-called "dreamers".

The leaders of the four ruling parties are expected to meet on Tuesday, a day after what they described as "constructive" discussions on the divisive issue.

If the disparate parties that make up Mr Rutte's third ruling coalition cannot reach agreement, the dispute could bring down the government.

PA


KEYWORDS

NetherlandsMark Rutte

Related Articles

Pope Francis says fear of migration 'making us crazy'

'Please show the world what's going on in Moria. We are human beings'

Ireland to welcome five unaccompanied child refugees rescued from the Mediterranean

Migrants stranded on Mediterranean rescue boat ‘desperate’

More in this Section

Pop star: Scary moment I found migrant stowaways in my tour bus heading for UK

May faces latest Commons test as MPs bid to shape Brexit

Brexit votes: How crucial day for future of the UK could unfold

Apple working to fix iPhone glitch that allows ‘eavesdropping’


Lifestyle

The Sundance Film Festival red carpet will totally inspire your winter wardrobe

What is an essence and why should you be adding one to your skincare routine?

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »