News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Astronomers seeking out-of-this-world names for new planets

Astronomers seeking out-of-this-world names for new planets
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Can you think of a better name for a new planet than WASP-13b?

Budding young astronomers from across the UK will have the opportunity to think of a new moniker for an exoplanet – a planet that exists outside of our own solar system – and the star it orbits.

Some 93 countries have been invited to name different planetary systems in a global competition by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), with the UK’s designated exoplanet currently named WASP-13b.

A large gaseous planet found in the Lynx constellation, it takes four days to orbit its host star – known as WASP-13.

This star is over 740 light years from Earth and is similar to our own sun, according to the IAU, which launched the “Name Exoworlds” competition to celebrate its centenary.

Professor Robert Walsh, professor of astrophysics at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) and UK national outreach coordinator for the IAU, will run the UK arm of the competition.

Imagine there being a star and planet out there that will have the name you chose forever more.

“This is an unparalleled chance for a school or youth group to leave its mark on the universe,” he said.

“Imagine there being a star and planet out there that will have the name you chose forever more.

“We hope that teachers and youth leaders will embrace this competition as a way to engage young people in science by exploring the wonders beyond our own Solar System.”

Between Friday September 6 and Friday October 18, schools and youth organisations across the country can make their suggestions via an online submission form.

A panel of astronomy experts will then whittle the names down to a final selection before the public vote for their favourites in mid-November.

The winning names will be announced in mid-December along with all other selected names from countries participating in the competition.

- Press Association

AstronomyAstrophysicsexoplanetIAUInternational Astronomical UnionSolar SystemWASP-13bTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Johnson warns Pence: NHS ‘not on the table’ in post-Brexit trade dealJohnson warns Pence: NHS ‘not on the table’ in post-Brexit trade deal

Johnson will seek snap general election for second time on MondayJohnson will seek snap general election for second time on Monday

Kabul attack kills US service member, Romanian soldier and 10 civiliansKabul attack kills US service member, Romanian soldier and 10 civilians

Woman arrested at Manila airport with baby hidden in bagWoman arrested at Manila airport with baby hidden in bag


Lifestyle

Maeve Higgins may be involved in pro-immigrant campaigns in the US, but she also produces plenty laughs in her spooky bigscreen debut, writes Esther McCarthy.The funny peculiar of pro-immigrant campaigns and a bigscreen debut for Cork actress

You never know when you might come back to your journals throughout your life, says author Alyss Thomas, who’s just published a book on journalling. She talks to Ailin Quinlan.The many benefits of keeping a journal for life

Sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: I will be the first man from Sunday’s Well to visit Little Island for something other than golf

They get to eat and take photos for a living. It sounds like the dream.How to spot a food influencer when you’re out to dinner

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »