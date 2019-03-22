NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Astronauts take spacewalk to swap space station’s batteries

Friday, March 22, 2019 - 02:00 PM

Two American astronauts are taking a spacewalk to replace ageing batteries on the International Space Station.

Nasa’s Anne McClain and Nick Hague are scheduled to work in space for several hours to swap three old nickel-hydrogen batteries with more powerful lithium-ion batteries.

The duo overcame minor struggles in their first task, which involved attaching a tool bag on one of the station’s trusses for possible future use.

The station’s robotic arm had done much of the heavy work already, but the astronauts still have to lug 300lb adaptors the size of a large coffee table and reconnect attachments.

Even when the chore is complete, there will still be more of the 20-year-old station’s original batteries to replace.

Nasa is about halfway through replacing 48 batteries with ones that are expected to last the remainder of the station’s life.

The space station uses solar panels to generate power but the batteries are used when it is in the dark and not getting power from the sun.

The spacewalk is the first of three planned excursions to replace batteries and perform other maintenance. Next week’s spacewalk will include the first all-female crew, including Ms McClain.

- Press Association

More on this topic

For a small island nation we have a lot to celebrate

US-Russian crew blasts off to International Space Station

Nasa’s new rocket will not be ready for moon mission next year

SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown

KEYWORDS

International Space StationNasa

More in this Section

Protesters block president’s route over Iraqi ferry sinking

Tributes paid to Libby Squire after UK university student’s body found in estuary

Latest: Brexit talks 'international humiliation', says Farage

May dismisses revoking Article 50 after petition passes two million


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: Is my IVF child more likely to have behaviour problems?

The clocks are changing soon: 10 things to do now to stop your child’s sleep going haywire

Bargain buys to add a touch of spring to your home

Finding your tribe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »