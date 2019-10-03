Astronauts return safely to Earth after flight from International Space Station

An American, a Russian and the first astronaut to fly into space from the United Arab Emirates have safely landed after a six-hour flight from the International Space Station.

The capsule carrying Nick Hague, Alexey Ovchinin and Hazzaa al-Mansoori touched down on the steppe in Kazakhstan in Central Asia on Thursday.

📍 There’s no place like home! Mission teams confirmed that @AstroHague, Alexey Ovchinin and @Astro_Hazzaa landed safely at 6:59am ET after a mission to conduct science and maintenance aboard the @Space_Station. Coverage continues: https://t.co/vMxa9kWyuI pic.twitter.com/DhqgyYADmL — NASA (@NASA) October 3, 2019

Mr al-Mansoori, the first of two men chosen by the United Arab Emirates to fly to the space station, is coming back after an eight-day mission while space veteran Mr Ovchinin and Mr Hague, who was on his maiden flight, are coming back after spending six months at the station.

Three Nasa astronauts, a European Space Agency crew member and two Russians remain aboard the orbiting lab to continue their work on hundreds of scientific experiments.