Home»world

Astronauts blast off on moon landing anniversary

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 07:12 PM

A Russian space capsule with three astronauts aboard has blasted off on a fast-track trip to the International Space Station.

Saturday’s lift-off took place on the 50th anniversary of the day US astronauts landed on the moon.

The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-13 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station blasts off (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
The capsule entered orbit nine minutes after lift-off from Russia’s launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It is carrying Andrew Morgan of the United States on his first spaceflight, Russian Alexander Skvortsov on his third mission to the space station, and Italy’s Luca Parmitano, who previously flew in 2013.

US astronaut Andrew Morgan, Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano (Yuri Kochetkov, Pool/AP)
The capsule is to dock with the International Space Station six and a half hours after lift-off and after just four orbits.

Russian Alexey Ovechkin and Americans Nick Hague and Christina have been aboard since March.

The crew patch made for the expedition echoes the one from Nasa’s moon mission.

- Press Association

