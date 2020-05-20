News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Astronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decade

Astronauts arrive for Nasa’s first home launch in decade
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 07:44 PM

The two astronauts who will end a nine-year launch drought for Nasa have flown to Kennedy Space Centre, exactly one week before their historic SpaceX flight.

It will be the first time a private company, rather than a national government, sends astronauts into orbit.

Nasa test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken departed Houston on board one of the space agency’s jets.

They are scheduled to blast off next Wednesday on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, bound for the International Space Station.

They will soar from the same pad where Atlantis closed out the space shuttle programme in 2011, the last home launch for Nasa astronauts.

Awaiting the astronauts at Kennedy’s former shuttle landing strip were the centre’s director, former shuttle commander Robert Cabana, and Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine.

The welcoming committee was reduced drastically in size because of the coronavirus pandemic. Journalists were told to wear masks.

Nasa’s commercial crew programme has been years in the making. Boeing, the competing company, is not expect to launch its first astronauts until next year.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

NasaSpaceSpaceXTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’

Walking, cycling or taking the train to work ‘reduces the risk of early death’Walking, cycling or taking the train to work ‘reduces the risk of early death’

Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Tom Moore to be given knighthood Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Tom Moore to be given knighthood

Cambridge University moves all lectures online for next academic yearCambridge University moves all lectures online for next academic year


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »