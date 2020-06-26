News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Astronaut admits to losing mirror while on spacewalk

Astronaut admits to losing mirror while on spacewalk
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 01:21 PM

A spacewalking astronaut has added to the pieces of rubbish orbiting the Earth, losing a small mirror as soon as he stepped out of the International Space Station for battery work.

Commander Chris Cassidy said the mirror floated away at about a foot per second.

Mission Control said the mirror somehow became detached from Mr Cassidy’s spacesuit. The lost item posed no risk to either the spacewalk or the station, Nasa said.

Spacewalking astronauts wear a wrist mirror on each sleeve to get better views while working. The mirror is just five inches by three inches, and together with its band has a mass of barely one-tenth of a pound.

Mr Cassidy and Bob Behnken, who followed him out without mishap, were conducting the first of at least four spacewalks to replace the last batch of old station batteries.

Once the six new lithium-ion batteries are installed, the orbiting lab should be good for the rest of its operational life, according to Nasa.

The big, boxy batteries — more powerful and efficient than the old nickel-hydrogen batteries coming out — keep the station operating when it is on the night side of Earth.

The battery replacements began in 2017, with previous crews putting in 18 lithium-ion batteries, half as many as the old ones replaced.

Mr Cassidy and Mr Behnken have six more to plug in before the job is complete. It is cumbersome work: Each battery is about a metre tall and wide, with a mass of 180 kilograms.

Their spacewalks are expected to continue through July before Mr Behnken returns to Earth in August aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Mr Behnken and Doug Hurley made history at the end of May with SpaceX’s first astronaut launch.

This was the seventh spacewalk for both men. Each has spent more than 30 hours out in the vacuum of space.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

ISSNasaSpaceXTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Dutch government throws carrier KLM £3bn lifelineDutch government throws carrier KLM £3bn lifeline

Virus takes stronger hold in several countries as China stems fresh outbreakVirus takes stronger hold in several countries as China stems fresh outbreak

Coronavirus: Cases in US may have passed 20 millionCoronavirus: Cases in US may have passed 20 million

Police warn ‘not the time to gather together’ as Liverpool fans party in streetsPolice warn ‘not the time to gather together’ as Liverpool fans party in streets


Lifestyle

Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching for new HSE-funded text-based mental health serviceWorking Life: Kiki Martire, head of training and coaching at ‘50808’

Our fitness routines may be crunched while we work from home, but thanks to a stream of top-class workouts online it's never been easier to stay in shape, says Peta BeeWork it out: Top 10 fitness apps to help you get back in shape post lockdown

Workers from a broad range of industries recount their experiences of diversity and inclusion in the Irish work environmentPride 2020: Workers tell their personal experiences from the Irish workplace

Pride at work: HR experts Damien O'Halloran and Sarah O'Donnell review Ireland's evolving human resources practices. Interviews: Ailin QuinlanPride 2020: Inside view of evolving Irish workplace

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »