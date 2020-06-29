News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Asteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – study

Asteroid, not volcanoes, made the Earth uninhabitable for dinosaurs – study
By Press Association
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 08:16 PM

Dinosaurs were wiped off the Earth by an asteroid, and not volcanic activity as some theories suggest, according to a new research.

The asteroid, which struck the Earth off the coast of Mexico at the end of the Cretaceous era 66 million years ago, has long been believed to be the cause of the extinction of all dinosaur species except those that became birds.

However, some researchers have suggested that tens of thousands of years of large volcanic eruptions may have been the actual cause of the extinction event.

We show that the asteroid caused an impact winter for decades, and that these environmental effects decimated suitable environments for dinosaurs

But researchers from Imperial College London, the University of Bristol and University College London have now shown that only the asteroid impact could have created conditions that made the planet uninhabitable for dinosaurs.

They also suggest the massive volcanism could also have helped life recover from the asteroid strike in the long-term.

Lead researcher Dr Alessandro Chiarenza, who conducted this work whilst studying for his PhD at Imperial, said: “We show that the asteroid caused an impact winter for decades, and that these environmental effects decimated suitable environments for dinosaurs.

“In contrast, the effects of the intense volcanic eruptions were not strong enough to substantially disrupt global ecosystems.

“Our study confirms, for the first time quantitatively, that the only plausible explanation for the extinction is the impact winter that eradicated dinosaur habitats worldwide.”

Research suggests the asteroid strike would have released particles and gases high into the atmosphere, blocking out the Sun for years and causing permanent winters.

Volcanic eruptions also produce particles and gases with Sun-blocking effects, and around the time of the mass extinction there were tens of thousands of years of eruptions at the Deccan Traps, in present-day India.

To determine whether the asteroid or volcanism had more climate-changing power, researchers have traditionally used geological markers of climate and powerful mathematical models.

In the new paper they combined these methods with information about what kinds of environmental factors, such as rainfall and temperature, each species of dinosaur needed to thrive.

They then mapped where these conditions would still exist in a world after either an asteroid strike or massive volcanism, and found that only the asteroid strike wiped out all potential dinosaur habitats.

Volcanism left some viable regions around the equator, the study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests.

Co-author Dr Philip Mannion, from University College London, added: “In this study we add a modelling approach to key geological and climate data that shows the devastating effect of the asteroid impact on global habitats. Essentially, it produces a blue screen of death for dinosaurs.”

READ MORE

Saying contact tracing is difficult is a ‘lame excuse’, says WHO boss

More on this topic

Scientists want re-calculation of how emissions such as methane cause global warmingScientists want re-calculation of how emissions such as methane cause global warming

Farmers should be able to claim payments for ‘rewilding’ land – UK campaignersFarmers should be able to claim payments for ‘rewilding’ land – UK campaigners

Victoria White: We need refundable deposits for bottles to tackle litteringVictoria White: We need refundable deposits for bottles to tackle littering

Ban on through traffic in Phoenix Park extended as pedestrians and cyclists use smaller roadsBan on through traffic in Phoenix Park extended as pedestrians and cyclists use smaller roads


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

DinosaursImperial College LondonUniversity College LondonUniversity of BristolTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo declares victory after French municipal electionsParis mayor Anne Hidalgo declares victory after French municipal elections

Andrzej Duda leads in Poland’s presidential election – exit pollAndrzej Duda leads in Poland’s presidential election – exit poll

Suspect arrested after man shot dead at Breonna Taylor protestSuspect arrested after man shot dead at Breonna Taylor protest

Starbucks pauses social media ads amid Facebook boycott callStarbucks pauses social media ads amid Facebook boycott call


Lifestyle

Riesling is the greatest white wine grape in the world. Yet it is regularly ignored by the most enthusiastic wine consumers.Wine with Leslie: Probably the best white in world

Financial advise with Grainne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Take a deep breath and start to tackle finances after Covid-19 crisis

Q. My partner and I have been together for four years, but he seems to have completely gone off sex.Sex File: We don't have sex. Should we still get married?

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »