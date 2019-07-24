News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Assistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in Wales

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 12:16 PM

A charity worker who was an assistant to Mother Teresa has died from injuries sustained after he was allegedly attacked in a city centre in Wales.

Mark Bloomfield, 54, was found injured in High Street in Swansea city centre last Thursday following an incident which led to one man being charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

On Wednesday the family of Mr Bloomfield, originally from Stratford Upon Avon, paid tribute to his charity work across the world, which included working for famous nun and missionary Mother Teresa in India.

The tribute said: “Mark Bloomfield built a legacy that will continue to live on in the countless lives that he encountered. As special assistant to Mother Teresa in Calcutta, he was an essential contributor to her mission and to those she cared for.

Mark Bloomfield worked for several charitable causes across the world before his death (SWP)
Mark Bloomfield worked for several charitable causes across the world before his death (SWP)

“In India, he organised free cataract surgery camps and founded schools that gave rare access to education for girls. In Africa, he helped preserve wild game by introducing ultralight aircraft to combat the onslaught of poachers.

“He will be remembered for all of this and more by his mother and three siblings.”

The family said Mr Bloomfield, who died in hospital on Saturday, would continue to have an impact on others’ lives as a registered organ donor.

South Wales Police are investigating the incident linked to his death near the Full Moon pub on Swansea’s High Street on June 18 at around 3pm, and are appealing for information.

Colin Thomas Payne, 61, from Swansea, is currently remanded in custody having been charged with causing grievous bodily harm

A 21-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were both arrested in connection with the matter and are currently released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren George said: “My sincere condolences are passed to Mr Bloomfield’s family, after he sadly passed away as a result of his injuries.

“A major incident room has been set up at Cockett Police Station and I am keen to hear from anyone who was inside the Full Moon Public House on High Street, Swansea, between 11.30am and 3.15pm on Thursday July 18, and who may have witnessed an altercation taking place.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was on High Street later in the day, between 2pm and 3.15pm, who may have witnessed an incident outside the Full Moon Public House. Anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage from High Street, between 1pm and 3.15pm, is also urged to contact us.

“No matter how insignificant your information or content may seem, please do come forward as it could make all the difference to the investigation and to the victim’s family.”

- Press Association

