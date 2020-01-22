News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Assistant director injured during making of Bond film settles damages claim

Assistant director injured during making of Bond film settles damages claim
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 07:03 PM

An assistant director who was seriously hurt in an accident during filming of the James Bond movie Spectre has settled a High Court damages claim in the UK.

Terry Madden, of Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, said his legs were crushed after a Range Rover skidded out of control while he was working on the film, which starred Daniel Craig, in Austria nearly five years ago.

He sued B24 and Eon Productions, companies behind the Bond franchise.

To have a career you worked hard over many years to build up, taken away within a few seconds in this horrendous accident, has been soul destroying.

Judge Karen Walden-Smith was told by lawyers on Wednesday, at a High Court hearing in London, that a settlement had been agreed.

Lawyers said after the hearing that the terms of the settlement were confidential.

News of litigation emerged nearly two years ago.

A law firm representing Mr Madden told how a damages claim had been launched.

“Mr Madden was working as Second Unit Assistant Director on Spectre for B24 and Eon Productions, the companies behind the famous 007 franchise,” a spokeswoman for law firm Stewarts said.

“On February 17 2015, the Second Unit were filming action sequences of an aeroplane flying through a valley in the Austrian Alps using a remotely-operated camera rig mounted on a Range Rover.

“At the end of one of the shots, the vehicle skidded out of control and hit Mr Madden, pinning him against a camera rostrum and crushing his legs.”

The spokeswoman said Mr Madden was “highly regarded” for his work on Bond films and other movies.

Stewarts said the injuries Mr Madden suffered had ended a “successful and celebrated” career.

Mr Madden said: “I felt privileged and proud to work and be part of an active, exciting, but hard working industry, at times sacrificing family life.

“Then to have a career you worked hard over many years to build up, taken away within a few seconds in this horrendous accident, has been soul destroying.”

James BondSpectre

More in this Section

UN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phoneUN calls for probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phone

Harvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statementsHarvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial to hear opening statements

Greece’s politicians break the mould by choosing first female presidentGreece’s politicians break the mould by choosing first female president

Scientists develop blood test that can ‘predict final menstrual period’Scientists develop blood test that can ‘predict final menstrual period’


Lifestyle

What is it about the teenage years that are so problematic for families? Why does the teenage soul rage against the machine of the adult world?Learning Points: It’s not about the phone, it’s about you and your teen

Extending veganism to your hair and beauty regime is getting easier thanks to a growing industry response to the movement, writes Rachel Marie Walsh.How your beauty routine can go vegan

Áilín Quinlan hears about a programme helping school children to develop effective strategies to deal with worry, stress, and change.Power of positivity: The tools helping kids deal with worry, stress, and change

Yvonne Mulligan set up Nine Yards Design in 2016.Going the distance to build on creativity: Meet interior designer Yvonne Mulligan

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »