NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Assange’s mother attacks British PM over ‘thuggish, brutal, unlawful arrest’

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 08:58 AM

Julian Assange’s mother has railed against Theresa May, Ecuador’s president and the judge who branded the WikiLeaks founder a “narcissist” in a stream of tweets demanding her son is released.

Pledging to “fight like hell”, Christine Assange said the British Prime Minister was “trying to divert attention away from her Brexit dog’s breakfast by cheering on the thuggish, brutal, unlawful arrest of my courageous, tortured multi-award winning journalist son Julian!”

Mrs Assange, who lives in Australia, tweeted and shared articles regularly after her son was seen being forcibly removed from the Ecuadorean embassy on Thursday.

Addressing the country’s president, Lenin Moreno, she tweeted: “Shame on you @Lenin #Moreno! May the Ecuadorean people seek vengeance upon you, you dirty, deceitful, rotten traitor!

“May the face of my suffering son haunt your sleepless nights.. And may your soul writhe forever in torturous Purgatory as you have tortured my beloved son!””

Assange was taken to Westminster Magistrates’ Court after his removal from the embassy on Thursday.

READ MORE

Hillary Clinton: Assange must ‘answer for what he has done’

District Judge Michael Snow described his behaviour as “that of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interests”.

His mother tweeted: “UK judge should NOT be making statements like this! This is (a) rubbish Legal process!”

On Friday morning UK time, she issued a plea to police, prison officers and court staff.

She said her son had been “detained without charge”, “deprived of fresh air, exercise and sun” and “denied proper medical/dental care” for several years.

She also claimed he had been “isolated/tortured” for a year.

“Please be patient, gentle & kind to him,” she tweeted.

READ MORE

Ecuador arrests man ‘linked to Assange’ at airport

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jeremy Corbyn calls on UK Government to block Assange extradition

Hillary Clinton: Assange must ‘answer for what he has done’

Ecuador arrests man ‘linked to Assange’ at airport

Trump claims to ‘know nothing about WikiLeaks’ despite 2016 campaign remarks

KEYWORDS

Christine AssangeEcuadorJulian AssangeTheresa Maywikileaks

More in this Section

A whole new world – how life has changed while Julian Assange was holed up

Family ‘ecstatic’ as woman detained in Dubai over Facebook post to return home

Here are some of the more notable visitors during Julian Assange’s embassy stay

May tells MPs it is their national duty to agree Brexit deal


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: Should I be worried that my fiancee is googling ‘Discreet STD clinics in Cork?’

Scene and heard: Record Store Day, Homecoming and GOT

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »